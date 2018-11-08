TD Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Osisko gold royalties (OR)

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,330. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 116.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 93.2% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 528,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 254,700 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 348,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 7.4% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,607,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,514,000 after purchasing an additional 595,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 54.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

