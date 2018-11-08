TD Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Gibson Energy (GEI)

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEI. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. GMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.25 in a report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.67.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$22.70 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$15.68 and a 52-week high of C$23.32.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.64 billion.

In related news, insider Sean Brown acquired 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.78 per share, with a total value of C$208,224.06. Also, Director John Larry Festival acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.90 per share, with a total value of C$179,100.00.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

