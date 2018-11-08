TechTarget (TTGT) Issues Earnings Results

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.08 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded down $3.92 on Thursday, reaching $16.51. 1,994,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 0.93. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $2,774,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,314. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $296,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 788,908 shares of company stock worth $18,068,173 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TechTarget stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of TechTarget worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

