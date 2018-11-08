Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 95,879 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,837,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 430,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 16,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.47. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

