Teekay Tankers (TNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TNK opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $319.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.47.

TNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.52.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

