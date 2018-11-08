Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Given a $42.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

TDS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. 72,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,324. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.70. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, VP Douglas W. Chambers sold 16,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $564,900.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,385.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James W. Butman sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $1,134,430.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,271.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,478 shares of company stock worth $5,233,989 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 20.0% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 38.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

