Terry D. Peterson Purchases 10,000 Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) Stock

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) CFO Terry D. Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RRD opened at $6.50 on Thursday. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $454.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.73.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 85.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 57.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

