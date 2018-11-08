Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Holdings Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $1,546,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $130,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “$115.68” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $97.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.96%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

