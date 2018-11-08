Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.85 Million Stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,508 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

