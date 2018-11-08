Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases Shares of 40,276 Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 72,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,409,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,691,000 after buying an additional 131,250 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,646,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano bought 1,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,242.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERI. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

