Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 12,028 Shares of The Western Union Company (WU)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,028 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000.

WU stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 194.60% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

