TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Release Earnings on Friday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97,412.51% and a negative return on equity of 177.79%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TGTX traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $5.17. 243,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,708. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TG Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

