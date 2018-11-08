The GEO Group (GEO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

The GEO Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.07. 28,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,186. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $583.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.32 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.73%.

In other The GEO Group news, SVP David J. Venturella sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $114,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,096.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $79,978.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at $132,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,127,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 440,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,778,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

