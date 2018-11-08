The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.39% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $240,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,633,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTI opened at $266.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 329.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.19. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.08 and a 52-week high of $332.43.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.22 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, VP Gregory Swick sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total transaction of $131,996.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $335.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $258.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.38.

The Ultimate Software Group Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

