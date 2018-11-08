The Western Union (WU) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wells Fargo & Co

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

WU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of WU stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 194.60%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Western Union by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

