TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Given a $14.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) has been given a $14.00 price target by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 199.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.40.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,485,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,349,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $1,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,597,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,158,800 shares of company stock worth $12,946,562. 22.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Managed Account Services Inc. purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

