TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TXMD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.91. 2,522,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.40. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.88.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,485,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,349,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 250,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,597,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,744,255.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,158,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,562 in the last three months. 22.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 81,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $253,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/therapeuticsmd-txmd-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-06-eps.html.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.