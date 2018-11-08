TheStreet Downgrades Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) to D

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of CTT opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Catchmark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $477.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.98. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 90.95%. The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million. Analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 169,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 475,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 161,119 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 867,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 93,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, well-timed real estate sales and investment management. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

