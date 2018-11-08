TheStreet Lowers Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.35. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.18 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen bought 10,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,001,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,363,109.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 158,131 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after buying an additional 293,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,484,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 1, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,657 guestrooms located in 26 states.

