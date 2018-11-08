THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

THL Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years. THL Credit has a payout ratio of 93.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect THL Credit to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Get THL Credit alerts:

TCRD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.39. 238,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07. THL Credit has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $9.67.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that THL Credit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TCRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of THL Credit in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. THL Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/thl-credit-inc-tcrd-announces-0-27-quarterly-dividend.html.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.