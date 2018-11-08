Thomson Reuters’ (TRI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Thomson Reuters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.09.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE TRI traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $48.05. 76,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,627. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $48.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 16.21%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.