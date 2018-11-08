Thomson Reuters (TRI) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of TRI traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$62.84. 349,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,527. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$46.69 and a 52 week high of C$63.18.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.69 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Vance A. Sider sold 88,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.56, for a total value of C$4,034,246.88.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

