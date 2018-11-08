Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Thor Industries worth $52,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $6,188,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 49,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 26.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 65.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.74 per share, for a total transaction of $408,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Thor Industries stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

