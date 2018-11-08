Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,050 Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (GHG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $889,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

NYSE:GHG opened at $12.85 on Thursday. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/thornburg-investment-management-inc-acquires-7050-shares-of-greentree-hospitality-group-ltd-ghg.html.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.