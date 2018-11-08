Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,615 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

