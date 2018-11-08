Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research firms have commented on TLYS. B. Riley raised their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Pivotal Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. William Blair raised Tilly’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, September 1st.

Get Tilly's alerts:

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $439,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $142,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,443,521 shares of company stock valued at $100,723,314. 48.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $11,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 23,687.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after buying an additional 605,924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $7,630,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $5,873,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $5,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

TLYS stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.13. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $157.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.