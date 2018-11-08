Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Tilly’s worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter worth about $530,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tilly’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $439,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $142,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,443,521 shares of company stock worth $100,723,314. Company insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Tilly’s Inc has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $514.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.13.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $157.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

