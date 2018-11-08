Timothy M. Ring Sells 42,000 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stock

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total value of $9,956,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,210,614.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BDX traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,895. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $209.91 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on Becton Dickinson and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective (up from $264.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.07.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

