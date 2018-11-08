TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Position Increased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 0.7% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gardiner Nancy B bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,766,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $645,949,000 after buying an additional 79,223 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5,860.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 212,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after buying an additional 209,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,924 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after buying an additional 49,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $55.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

