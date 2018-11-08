TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 162.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 491,683 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $55,078,000 after acquiring an additional 304,515 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 111,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,135,835 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $127,236,000 after acquiring an additional 103,620 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 214,211 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 100,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $55.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

