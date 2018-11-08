TORC Oil and Gas (TOG) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 75.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TOG. CIBC lifted their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cormark lifted their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.11.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

TOG stock opened at C$5.40 on Tuesday. TORC Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of C$5.00 and a 1-year high of C$8.12.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.80 million.

In other TORC Oil and Gas news, insider Jeremy Wallis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.03, for a total value of C$281,200.00.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.