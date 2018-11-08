Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) Position Trimmed by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,202 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Landmark Bank purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170,456 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 91.3% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 323,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 154,583 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. 29.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYG opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.

