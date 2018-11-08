TPI Composites (TPIC) Given a $39.00 Price Target by JMP Securities Analysts

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) received a $39.00 target price from equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of TPIC opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.35 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 4,796 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $119,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Element Partners Ii Lp sold 87,396 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,184,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,681,060 shares of company stock worth $73,036,836 in the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 155.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 37.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

