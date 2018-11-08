Tracey Thomas Travis Sells 7,406 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,053,059.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,713.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $142.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $121.93 and a 1-year high of $158.80.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $701,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,019,000 after buying an additional 3,716,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 212.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after buying an additional 761,655 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,853.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 594,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,424,000 after buying an additional 564,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 101.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 528,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Tracey Thomas Travis Sells 7,406 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/tracey-thomas-travis-sells-7406-shares-of-estee-lauder-companies-inc-el-stock.html.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.