TradeLink Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.5% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,666,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,538 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 304,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 719,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 109,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,196,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TradeLink Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/tradelink-capital-llc-purchases-new-position-in-activision-blizzard-inc-atvi.html.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.