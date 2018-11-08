Traders Buy AT&T (T) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $273.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $146.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $127.40 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, AT&T had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. AT&T traded down ($0.06) for the day and closed at $31.04

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

The firm has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 450.8% during the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,231 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 462,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,293 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.5% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 914,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 213,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

