Traders Buy Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $91.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $60.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.26 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded down ($0.60) for the day and closed at $71.88

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,087,500. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

