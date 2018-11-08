Traders Buy Large Volume of Prothena Put Options (PRTA)

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,487 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 898% compared to the average daily volume of 149 put options.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodford Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,924,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,860,000 after buying an additional 367,000 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,189,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,277,000 after buying an additional 288,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRTA opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $510.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.43. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a negative net margin of 18,276.97%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Research analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

