Traders Buy Shares of Chevron (CVX) on Weakness Following Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $158.00. $187.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $113.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $73.82 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Chevron had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Chevron traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $118.90

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.13.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $551,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10.6% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 41.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 150,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 54,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 174,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 80,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 38.7% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

