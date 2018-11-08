Traders Buy Shares of Estee Lauder Companies (EL) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $54.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $31.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.31 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Estee Lauder Companies had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. Estee Lauder Companies traded down ($0.06) for the day and closed at $142.34Specifically, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,053,059.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,713.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $233,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,824 shares of company stock valued at $20,416,809 in the last three months. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

