Traders Sell Shares of Medtronic (MDT) on Strength (MDT)

Traders sold shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $79.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $117.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.73 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Medtronic had the 19th highest net out-flow for the day. Medtronic traded up $0.62 for the day and closed at $94.74

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.88 per share, with a total value of $249,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,818,353. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,789 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,443,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,007,035,000 after buying an additional 939,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,717,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,345,549,000 after buying an additional 1,589,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,884,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $760,649,000 after buying an additional 394,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,925,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $779,645,000 after buying an additional 1,443,303 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

