Trellus Management Company LLC Boosts Position in Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 936,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,812 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine makes up about 1.7% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,078 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 302,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 58,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 129,460 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 292,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy H. Chestnutt purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,127.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.77.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

