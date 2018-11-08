Trellus Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 16,711 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,449,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 1,768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 298,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,570,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $167.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.90.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 423.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

