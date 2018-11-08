Trellus Management Company LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NUGT)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 424.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 40,475 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $1,216,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 75,000.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,670,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

