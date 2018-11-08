Trex Company Inc (TREX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of TREX stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.17. The stock had a trading volume of 222,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,412. Trex has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 3,051 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $236,116.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,088.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 2,990 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $249,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

