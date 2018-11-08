Triangles (TRI) Price Hits $1.23 on Top Exchanges

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Triangles coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00019055 BTC on popular exchanges. Triangles has a total market cap of $152,000.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Triangles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Triangles has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Triangles alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00027016 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00023923 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005782 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00042913 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00100965 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Triangles Profile

Triangles (CRYPTO:TRI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2014. Triangles’ total supply is 123,596 coins. The official website for Triangles is info.triangles.technology. Triangles’ official Twitter account is @trianglestri.

Buying and Selling Triangles

Triangles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triangles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triangles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Triangles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Triangles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Triangles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.