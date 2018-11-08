Trilogy International Partners (TRL) Shares Down 22.1%

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) were down 22.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.33. Approximately 115,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 29,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

About Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks in the United States, Bolivia, and New Zealand. Its wireless voice and data communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services.

