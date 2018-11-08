Trivago NV – (TRVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Trivago has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of -0.17.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Trivago had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Trivago’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trivago will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the first quarter worth $108,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the second quarter worth $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 200.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the first quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 167.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 68,517 shares during the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

