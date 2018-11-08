TrueCar (TRUE) Given New $16.50 Price Target at B. Riley

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRUE. ValuEngine raised shares of TrueCar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on shares of TrueCar and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of TRUE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 2.62.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. TrueCar’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 9,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $103,608.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,966.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,167 shares of company stock worth $229,994. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TrueCar by 4.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 49.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 275,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 91,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 463.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 348,334 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 185.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 79,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

