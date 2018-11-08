TrueChain (TRUE) Market Cap Hits $18.54 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00006189 BTC on major exchanges including OEX, DragonEX, BitForex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $18.54 million and $19.17 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00149155 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00253412 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $663.65 or 0.10291199 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain’s launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,448,735 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OEX, BitForex, CoinBene, Bithumb, HitBTC, ZB.COM and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.